Albany officials promote Labor Day weekend travel safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - State and local officials want drivers to take extra precautions this Labor Day weekend.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said during holiday travel they won’t only have troopers on highways and interstates but also on secondary roads.

Many people use the long weekend to take one last trip during the summer meaning more traffic on the roads.

Last year, during the Labor Day holiday, there were 295 crashes in Georgia. 11 of those were fatal. A total of 190 people were injured.

Troopers also made 298 arrests for people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Those are issues local leaders experience too. Michael Persley, Albany police chief, said if anyone is going to drink don’t drive.

“Don’t take any kind of medications or narcotics that would leave you impaired. We want everyone to have a fun exciting time but let’s be careful not to put ourselves or other people in danger,” said Persley.

Michael Fowler, Dougherty County Coroner, said typically during the Labor Day holiday he’s mostly called to traffic accidents, but there are instances where he’s responding to an overdose.

He said if that happens to anyone’s family, it’s important to tell EMS or police what type of drug they may have been using.

“Many times they have loved ones die if they would’ve told them they wouldn’t have had to call me later,” he said.

The holiday travel period begins Friday, at 6 p.m. GSP encourages people to follow the speed limit, buckle up and pay attention to their surroundings.

