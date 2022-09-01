Ask the Expert
16-year-old in critical condition after Tifton shooting

1 charged in connection to shooting
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition and a 27-year-old man is facing charges following a Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department.

The shooting happened on Woodlawn Avenue. The 16-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound on Dr. DC Hill Drive. She was airlifted to Tallahassee, according to police.

Police said witnesses say the victim’s vehicle was shot up multiple times and the shooters fled.

On Thursday morning, D’Qwaun Watts was charged with two counts of party to a crime of aggravated assault and party to a crime of criminal damage to property in connection to the shooting. Watts is at the Tift County Jail.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tifton Police Department at (229) 391-3991 or (229) 382-3132.

