VSU’s The Happening burns bright again for another year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations and businesses met at the Valdosta State University front lawn to connect with all Blazers.

VSU’s annual The Happening took place Tuesday.

After the start of the fall semester, VSU’s front lawn is covered with tents full of opportunities.

Atalya Manchester is a member of Sigma Gamma Rho and said The Happening impacts the sorority in a great way because it's at the beginning of the school year. (Source: WALB)

“This is where we meet all of our interests. Anyone that doesn’t know about our organization, we get to explain it a little bit more. This is where we get to broadcast what events were having, it’s just a really enrich experience,” Atalya Manchester, a member of Sigma Gamma Rho.

This year, The Happening saw 220 tables — extending fun, food, businesses and organizations across both sides of the front lawn.

Keyes Sanders said his organization enjoys being a part of interacting with the new students on campus during The Happening. (Source: WALB)

“It benefits my organization but I really feel like it just benefits everybody because the big thing is about being seen on campus. We want to build a name for ourselves and being out here is a good way to do that,” Keyes Sanders, a member of Sigma Lambda Beta, said.

The Happening is also the only event that businesses get to market on campus to students.

“It really does help benefit my business of fitness. I’m a gym owner, also I manage a gym as well. It’s good for networking and being able to reach out to a lot of students here in Valdosta and also the new ones that’s coming here as well. But I feel like it’s very, very beneficial so I encourage more businesses to come out and get to know everyone,” said Derrick Sharper, a Valdosta gym owner and trainer.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.