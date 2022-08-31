Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

Video from WALB
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend.

The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.

”Immediately call your local sheriff’s office or the courts to see if they’re showing any type of legal papers against them, any kind of warrants. Because sometimes, they say you’ve got a subpoena and you missed a subpoena. It’s not always a warrant, it could be a subpoena,” Shane Edminsten, Douglas police chief, said.

Edminsten said no sheriff’s office or police department will call anyone to ask for money over the phone.

“Sometimes, the people that do this are overseas, and it’s really hard to track those people down. And usually, they have them put the money on some kind of prepare card which is very hard to track,” the police chief said.

You should immediately call your local sheriff’s office if you get any suspicious calls from known and unknown numbers asking to solicit money over the phone to resolve any issues.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.
String of Albany car break-ins under investigation

Latest News

WALB
VSU's The Happening burns bright again for another year
WALB
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
The drone team consists of four cadets who compete individually and as a team.
Coffee Co. JROTC students’ learning taking flight outside the classroom
The historic Pink Motel in Tifton is under new ownership.
Tifton’s iconic ‘Pink Motel’ getting restorations, under new ownership