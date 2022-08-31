South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend.

The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.

”Immediately call your local sheriff’s office or the courts to see if they’re showing any type of legal papers against them, any kind of warrants. Because sometimes, they say you’ve got a subpoena and you missed a subpoena. It’s not always a warrant, it could be a subpoena,” Shane Edminsten, Douglas police chief, said.

Edminsten said no sheriff’s office or police department will call anyone to ask for money over the phone.

“Sometimes, the people that do this are overseas, and it’s really hard to track those people down. And usually, they have them put the money on some kind of prepare card which is very hard to track,” the police chief said.

You should immediately call your local sheriff’s office if you get any suspicious calls from known and unknown numbers asking to solicit money over the phone to resolve any issues.

