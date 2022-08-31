Rain and storms through the holiday weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, hot and humid with areas of showers and thunderstorms across SGA Wednesday. Scattered storms are likely through the evening. Look for the active weather pattern to keep rain around for the holiday weekend.

Wetter weather likely during the afternoon and evening with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Flash flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats along a stalled front. Expect rainfall amounts of 1-2″+.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with as highs drop from the low 90s to mid-upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

Rain chances ease a bit Labor Day but still a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there’re three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. Invest 91L remains the primary focus as it’s showing signs of developing and not completely off the table in terms of eventually moving closer to the U.S. The other disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of development as it tracks west. And the last one in the northcentral Atlantic likely to become a tropical depression as it moves east over the open waters.

