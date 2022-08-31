Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Rain and storms through the holiday weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy, hot and humid with areas of showers and thunderstorms across SGA Wednesday. Scattered storms are likely through the evening. Look for the active weather pattern to keep rain around for the holiday weekend.

Wetter weather likely during the afternoon and evening with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. Flash flooding and gusty winds will be the primary threats along a stalled front. Expect rainfall amounts of 1-2″+.

Temperatures hold near to slightly below average with as highs drop from the low 90s to mid-upper 80s while lows hold in the low 70s.

Rain chances ease a bit Labor Day but still a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms.

In the tropics, there’re three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic. Invest 91L remains the primary focus as it’s showing signs of developing and not completely off the table in terms of eventually moving closer to the U.S. The other disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of development as it tracks west. And the last one in the northcentral Atlantic likely to become a tropical depression as it moves east over the open waters.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.
String of Albany car break-ins under investigation

Latest News

Stalled front keeps rain likely
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday August 31
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Rain chances rise into the weekend