Georgia to spend $250M in COVID-19 cash to aid recreation

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The Republican incumbent is proposing additional tax state income tax rebates and property tax breaks as part of his reelection campaign. (AP Photo/Megan Varner, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is earmarking $250 million in federal COVID-19 relief for neighborhood recreation improvements in some of Georgia’s poorest areas.

Grants of up to $2 million per project can be used by local governments or nonprofit groups to improve, repair or maintain parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and healthy food access.

The money can be spent in census tracts with poverty rates generally worse than 20%.

The state says it will prefer overhauls of existing facilities because the money must be spent by 2026.

Applications open Thursday and grant decisions will be announced in January.

State law gives Kemp control over how federal COVID-19 aid is spent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

