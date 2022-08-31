Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting

GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) is currently investigating a possible shooting that happened on Tuesday in Brooks County, according to Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 30, at about 5:30 p.m., Thomas County Deputies received a report of an aggravated assault that happened in the 300 block of Martin Rd in Boston.

When deputies arrived, they found evidence that a possible shooting had occurred.

A joint investigation was initiated into the possible death of Andrew Hill. Investigators said Hill’s body was found early Wednesday in Brooks County.

The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the GBI Region 9 Office and U. S. Marshal’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.
String of Albany car break-ins under investigation

Latest News

Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
Ashburn “Big Peanut” secures funding to be rebuilt
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
Drug overdoses on the rise in Dougherty Co.
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
GBI investigating possible Brooks Co. shooting
Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation
Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation