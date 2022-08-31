Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs

By Fallon Howard
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Arts Center was recently given thousands of dollars to expand its programs. They will now be able to offer dance, theater and art instruction.

Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring theater and mixed arts over the course of the school year.

The arts center received a $5,000 grant, with the Board of Education for Colquitt County matching it by 50 percent. Making it possible to provide opportunities for fifth graders at Stringfellow Elementary School.

“So we titled the grant ‘Bee The Artist’ and from September to December, we’ll have a theater instructor working with fifth grade students, teaching them the elements of theatre, how to enunciate how to emote, all of those things that go with a theatre production and presentation,” said Connie Fritz, the executive director for the Colquitt County Arts Center.

Over 14 weeks, students will learn how to write their own monologues, to the art of theatre, and even how to perform on stage.

“We hope that this will be the start of something really exciting. Stringfellow is probably one of the most needy schools in our community. So, to have the opportunity to provide these, this instruction with a student is really a gift,” said Fritz.

The arts center was also given a grant for a winter dance festival in February. They hope to continue to put on programs like this and show students there are careers within theatre and art.

