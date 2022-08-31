Coffee Co. JROTC students’ learning taking flight outside the classroom

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several students of the Coffee County High School drone team are preparing to compete in a Navy JROTC competition.

The competition consists of four events: obstacle course, speed course, landing challenges, and an academic quiz.

Beau Mercer, an 11th grade student, said he is using this program to help advance his career.

“This program teaches a lot about leadership. Me personally, I’ve experienced a lot with becoming a better person as far as leadership wise and getting taught to be a leader, along with putting leadership skills to the test,” Mercer said.

Randy Murray is the navel science instructor. He said the drone team can use the skills learned in this program to advance their careers in becoming a pilot.

“It’s an FAA certification that they can achieve. It’s an FAA certification for drone pilots and if they achieve that, they get a set of drone pilot aviation wings that they can wear on their uniform. And of course, they become FAA certified,” Murray said.

The drone team consists of four cadets who compete individually and as a team.

The first competition will be on Sept. 17 at Cairo High School.

