Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Symphony Orchestra was awarded $12,000 from the Georgia Council for the Arts.

The Bridge Grant is supposed to help with programming and administration fees, meaning a better product for the community.

“So we are a true nonprofit. It takes all of our resources, through grants, memberships, donations (and) everything to help us survive,” LeeAnna Anglin, general manager of the Albany Symphony orchestra, said.

The Bridge Grant goes towards programming and administration fees for the symphony. (Source: WALB)

In October, the orchstra’s “Next Adventure” Concert series will begin. They will be including musical pieces from five different countries around the world.

Anglin said the grant will help them accomplish their goal of spreading classical music throughout the community.

“We work with our local schools in Dougherty County and the surrounding counties to bring music into the classroom and then into the auditorium with the students for a final program,” Anglin said.

Claire Hillard, the conductor and musical director of the Albany Symphony Orchestra, said the grant opens the door for more artists to bring their talents to Albany.

“It also allows us to do a little bit bigger pieces that we wouldn’t be able to do without the money. So, in other words, it enhances what we’re already doing. So like I said, we’re very grateful for that opportunity,” Hillard said.

Hillard and Anglin said that the old Oral Surgery Building will be the hub for their master classes but renovations will come at a later date.

The symphony is planning to have fundraisers to develop its office downtown but for now, they look forward to entertaining the community through classical music.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.