Albany string of car break-ins still under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Albany, several people are seeing one of the most common crimes: car break-ins.

Since Tuesday, the Albany Police Department is investigating over 40 car break-ins.

On Tuesday night, surveillance video caught six suspects around 2:30 am following some of the reported break-ins. Those of which happened on Valencia Drive.

According to police reports, several personal items were stolen from vehicles in the string of break-ins. A Gang Unit vehicle was also broken into. A firearm, swat gear, and a bulletproof vest were stolen.

Law enforcement said these are easy crimes that are committed.

Lt. Jon Segroves is with the Albany Police Department's Property Division. (Source: WALB)

“Most of the time these incidents occur overnight from dark to dusk or dawn. It’s easier for people to move around in the dark. These types of crimes are crimes of opportunity. It’s like going to the gas station. You leave your car running and you leave your purse on the front seat and you’re only going into the store for a minute,” said Lt. Jon Segroves, with the Albany Police Department’s Property Division.

Albany Auto Glass got over 60 calls following the break-ins. They also say repair time to a car that was broken into varies.

Larry Robinson is the owner of Albany Auto Glass. (Source: WALB)

“Newer vehicles have laminated door glasses, which is a great option. It’s just like your windshield. You got two sheets of glass with lamination in the middle so you can’t just run up heated and shattered into pieces. That is a big upgrade as far as security goes because they’ve got to get through that window,” said Larry Robinson with Albany Auto Glass.

Albany Auto Glass is feeling the effects of these crimes of opportunity.

“Most of these criminals nowadays are smart. Most people don’t know if you get a factory alarm on your car. It only works on your front door. So they’ve learned to break the back door glass and open the back door so the alarm doesn’t go off,” Robinson said.

Law enforcement said parking in lighted areas and taking all belongings out of your car are the best ways to protect yourself.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.