Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

$12M coming to South Albany parks

Video from WALB
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany.

Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park.

The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.

Some $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park.
Some $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park.(walb)

They’re putting bids out for the project in September and plan to break ground in January 2023.

As for Henderson Gym, the plans are less concrete, but the city has talked about replacing the gym, putting in youth baseball fields an outdoor basketball court and putting in a playground.

Most of the funding for both projects is coming from SPLOST.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident

Latest News

Fifth graders in one elementary school will have a chance to “Bee The Artist,” while exploring...
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
WALB
Colquitt Co. Arts Center gets funding to expand programs
A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the...
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs
WALB
4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs