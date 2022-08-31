$12M coming to South Albany parks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $12 million are coming to two parks in Albany.

Some $6.3 million is going to Henderson Gym and park and $6.2 million is going to Driskell Park.

The city’s plan for Driskell Park includes a new activity center, playground, a full-size football field, a community garden and walking trails.

They’re putting bids out for the project in September and plan to break ground in January 2023.

As for Henderson Gym, the plans are less concrete, but the city has talked about replacing the gym, putting in youth baseball fields an outdoor basketball court and putting in a playground.

Most of the funding for both projects is coming from SPLOST.

