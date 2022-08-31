Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

10-foot alligator that broke Mississippi’s state record could be 100 years old

A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.
A 10-foot alligator has broken the Mississippi record. It could be 100 years old.(MDWFP)
By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 10-foot alligator broke the state record for the longest female alligator captured in Mississippi, and the reptile could be 100 years old.

The creature was reportedly killed Aug. 28 on the Pearl River by two Mississippi alligator hunters, Jim Denson and Richie Denson.

It’s full measurement was 10 feet, 2 inches long.

The alligator had previously been captured and tagged as “Yellow 410″ in 2009 as part of a research project. At the time, “Yellow 410″ also measured exactly 10 feet, 2 inches and was captured within 100 yards of where the Densons killed it.

According to Ricky Flynt, Alligator Program Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, this state record ties a previous world record for the longest free-ranging wild female alligator, which was measured in Florida in 1984.

That record was recently broken in Florida in 2021 with a female alligator that measured 10 feet, 6.75 inches.

Since 2007, over 800 alligators have been captured and tagged in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Rats and roaches found inside South DeKalb mall restaurants
Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.
String of Albany car break-ins under investigation

Latest News

The Bridge Grant goes towards programming and administration fees for the symphony.
Albany Symphony Orchestra receives $12k grant
FILE – Lawyer John Eastman appeared before a special grand jury in Georgia.
Lawyers: Eastman advised to plead the Fifth in Georgia probe
The Happening covered both sides of the front lawn this year.
VSU’s The Happening burns bright again for another year
robotext
Robotexts skyrocketing as experts say scammers exploiting robocall law