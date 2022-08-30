Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID

The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.(NBA)
By TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.

The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.

There will be certain exceptions to that mandate. That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.

But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”

The Biden administration plans to stop buying COVID-19 vaccines, treatments and tests. (CNN, US Chamber Foundation, FedEx, Pfizer, Twitter, POOL)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

Latest News

Kesha Tate
Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident
Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories