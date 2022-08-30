Trial underway in Albany elderly exploitation case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for an Albany woman accused of exploiting elderly people is underway.

Michelle Oliver is standing trial after she was charged with taking checks from people but not taking care of them. She is facing a jury on operating an unlicensed personal care home, multiple counts of deprivation of services to elderly and disabled adults and exploitation of disabled adults.

The trial comes five years after Oliver was arrested in September 2017. Oliver is representing herself in court.

Several officers and state employees testified on Tuesday. All of them described the living facilities and the residents as dirty, unkempt and hungry.

“As soon as I came in there, I knew it was an unlicensed facility,” Leisha Lavender, a witness, said.

Officials said there are multiple witnesses and law enforcement officers involved in the case.

Oliver is currently representing herself during the trial and being prosecuted by the state.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.