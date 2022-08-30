Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

By Rachel Mann and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina eight months ago was recently found in Vermont.

The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt, said his hopes of getting the bike back were dwindling until he received a call from Vermont.

“At first I thought this was going to be a Western Union money request to get my bike back, but the perfect person found the bicycle,” Spratt told WCAX.

Erik Thomsen said he saw an odd marketplace post for a bike and decided to check it out.

“They said they had painted an apartment and traded the work for the bike,” Thomsen explained.

Thomsen ended up with the bike and discovered it was stolen by looking up its serial number on Bike Index, a national bike registry.

“It was definitely the bicycle, complete to where the sticky mark where the police sticker I got here in Greenville had been removed,” Spratt said.

Now, an REI store in Vermont is working to return the bike to Spratt in South Carolina.

It’s unclear how the bike ended up in Vermont.

Copyright 2022 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

Latest News

The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs
Serena Williams, of the United States, talks with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis...
Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Joe Nathan...
Alabama man’s execution was botched, advocacy group alleges
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south