Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Several Albany car break-ins under investigation

Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.
Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m., police responded to Winsdor Apartments on West Broad Avenue about an entering auto.

A man said his car window was shattered and several items were taken.

Dozens of Northwest Albany residents said their car windows were smashed overnight in car break-ins. And now, they are asking for information on suspects caught on camera.

About 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a group of six people was caught on home surveillance video walking on North Valencia Drive and Russell Road. People who live in that area of Albany told WALB News 10 that at least 25 car windows were smashed and items were stolen.

Also on Tuesday morning, a vehicle at Summit Apartments was broken into. The window was shattered and items were taken, according to reports.

An APD Gang Unit car was also broken into at the officer’s home on Lafeyette Circle, according to incident reports. The officer’s S.W.A.T. equipment bag and their personal rifle were taken.

Entering autos were also reported at Shoreham Apartments on Dawson Road Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office

Latest News

Miller County Sheriff, Ric Morgan, arrested for sexual battery.
Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock beat Kelly Loeffler in a runoff last year. He is facing a...
Warnock campaigns in the Good Life City