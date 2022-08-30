Several Albany car break-ins under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several car break-ins that happened in Albany recently are under investigation, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m., police responded to Winsdor Apartments on West Broad Avenue about an entering auto.

A man said his car window was shattered and several items were taken.

Dozens of Northwest Albany residents said their car windows were smashed overnight in car break-ins. And now, they are asking for information on suspects caught on camera.

About 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a group of six people was caught on home surveillance video walking on North Valencia Drive and Russell Road. People who live in that area of Albany told WALB News 10 that at least 25 car windows were smashed and items were stolen.

Also on Tuesday morning, a vehicle at Summit Apartments was broken into. The window was shattered and items were taken, according to reports.

An APD Gang Unit car was also broken into at the officer’s home on Lafeyette Circle, according to incident reports. The officer’s S.W.A.T. equipment bag and their personal rifle were taken.

Entering autos were also reported at Shoreham Apartments on Dawson Road Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or CrimeStoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

