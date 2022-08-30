Rain chances rise into the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and with isolated showers Tuesday afternoon. Definitely less active than the past several days but still some rainfall in isolated areas. Showers are heading toward SGA which keeps a slight chance of rain through the evening.

Overnight warm mid 70s and muggy. Tomorrow variably cloudy, warm and humid with scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Near average temperatures hold with highs low 90s and lows low 70s.

Rain chances ramp up late week with increased tropical moisture across SGA. This kicks off the extended holiday period on a rather soggy note especially Friday and Saturday. Chances of rain ease Sunday into Memorial Day. Highs hold in the mid-upper80s and lows low 70s.

In the tropics, there’re two areas of disturbed weather. In the central Atlantic is Invest 91L. Slow development is expected over the next several days to a tropical depression. Forecast models are suggesting a west-northwest track staying away from the Leeward Islands. An eventual turn toward the northeast would keep it away from the lower 48. The second disturbance over the far eastern Atlantic has a 40% chance of development as it tracks west. Both bear watching as potential threats in the extended.

