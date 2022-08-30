Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office

Miller County
Miller County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman has been suspended from office following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Sheriff Richard Morgan was suspended from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 60 days, which immediately went into effect.

Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A committee appointed by Kemp — which consisted of Attorney General Chris Carr, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell and Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk — made the recommendation for suspension.

The Pataula Judicial Circuit chief judge will appoint someone to take over Morgan’s duties during his suspension.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

Latest News

Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock beat Kelly Loeffler in a runoff last year. He is facing a...
Warnock campaigns in the Good Life City
More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed for some modern...
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce