Miller Co. sheriff suspended from office

ATLANTA (WALB) - Miller County’s top lawman has been suspended from office following an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Sheriff Richard Morgan was suspended from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office for 60 days, which immediately went into effect.

Morgan was arrested on sexual battery and violation of oath by public officer charges following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A committee appointed by Kemp — which consisted of Attorney General Chris Carr, Colquitt County Sheriff Rod Howell and Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk — made the recommendation for suspension.

The Pataula Judicial Circuit chief judge will appoint someone to take over Morgan’s duties during his suspension.

