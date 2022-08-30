4C Academy inspiring future entrepreneurs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The 4C Academy in Albany is teaching the next generation of entrepreneurs. They’re doing that through a fully functional store in their school.

A group of 4C Academy 10th and 11th graders helps run the store throughout the day. Once in the morning and once in the afternoon. They use the store to learn every role in a business whether that be stocking items, making schedules and even customer service.

Learning marketing principles like products, pricing and promoting those products.

Mekayla Peters is 16 and she said this marketing and management class has helped her in choosing a career. (walb)

“It’s pretty cool because honestly, you get to map out how you wanna do think in your life. I chose marketing and management because eventually when I do become a veterinarian doctor, I want to own my own clinic. And with that, I need to know the business of marketing, management and finances,” said Peters.

Heather Tison-Nichols is the marketing and management instructor at the 4C Academy. (walb)

Watching kids have those realizations is exactly why Instructor Heather Tison-Nichols loves her job. She said the program is helping inspire a future generation of entrepreneurs.

“I truly feel like we are making an impact on the lives of the young people here in Albany. They are seeing what we need them to see, that’s an economy and a community that can work,” said Tison-Nichols.

The students are taking what they learn and applying it to their own ideas.

16-year-old Jalia Haskins said without this course, she wouldn’t have known how to make her idea become reality. (walb)

“My small business is basically skincare and body butter. I’ve always had the idea being in her class made me understand more about my business,” said Haskins.

When a student chooses the marketing and management pathway, they are working in an internship with a business in Albany by their senior year.

