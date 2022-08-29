Ask the Expert
Woman killed, man arrested following Baxley shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, 38, following a shooting in Baxley.

Officials say the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation Thursday around 5:30 a.m.

Preliminary information indicates a relative of Stokes called 911 saying Stokes was involved in a shooting.

Officers went to the location and when they arrived, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Malika Shanae’ Harris was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other victim was taken to the hospital.

According to police, Baxley was charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.

Stokes was arrested in Warwick and taken to the Appling County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

