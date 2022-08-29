Warnock campaigns in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It could be Georgia’s closest race on Election Day: Senator Raphael Warnock versus Herschel Walker.

An average of published polls shows Warnock with a slight edge. Because of that, both candidates have stepped up their campaigning. Walker recently came to South Georgia. Now, it’s Warnock’s turn.

Hundreds of people came out to support Warnock as he spoke about what he’s done as senator and his goal if re-elected.

″If it feels like we just goy through doing this, you’re not experiencing déjà vu. Here we go again. Are you ready to do this one more time,” Warnock said.

Warnock beat Kelly Loeffler in a runoff in 2021. Loeffler replaced Johnny Isakson, who retired. Warnock said since then, he’s had one thing on his mind.

“I’ve been focused on the people of Georgia since day one,” said Warnock.

Hundreds of people came out to support Sen. Raphael Warnock as he spoke about what he’s done as senator and his goal if re-elected. (WALB)

Some of the legislation he’s proud of are the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Inflation Reduction Act, which was signed into law this month.

“Which caps the cost of prescription drugs for seniors, so they don’t choose between buying medicine and groceries,” Warnock said.

He acknowledged what the American Rescue Plan, legislation he supported, did for Albany.

“We sent about $53 million to ASU and $22 million to Albany,” said Warnock.

And he’s hopeful more investments will come.

On Monday, he focused on his agenda, funding for HBCUs, creating affordable housing and his pro-choice position — an issue that’s been at the forefront for him and his opponent.

“My opponent has said that he is against reproductive choices, he said no exceptions. The differences between me and my opponent couldn’t be more start. A women’s right to choose is on the line.” said Warnock.

Many question why a practicing pastor would support pro-choice.

″I’m a man of faith. I believe I have a profound reverence for life, and I have a deep respect for choice. A patient’s room is too small for a woman, her doctor, and the U.S. Government and the State of Georgia. That’s too many people in the room,” said Warnock.

Affordable housing and education are also two issues he supports, acknowledging his role in the student loan debt relief plan.

“Our kids should not have a mortgage before they have a mortgage. I pushed the president and he gave even more student relief for those who are pale grant eligible,” Warnock said.

Walker’s campaign issued the following statement to WALB News 10:

“Raphael Warnock talks about lowering costs but his votes caused high prices. Warnock acts like he serves Georgia but he skipped votes to promote his book. At the end of the day, Raphael Warnock only cares about two things: doing Joe Biden’s bidding and profiting from his Senate seat. A vote for Warnock is a vote for higher taxes, higher crime, and higher prices.”

Warnock and Walker will face off in the November general election.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.