Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Jerry Maxwell Ward(Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The owner of a pool and patio company in Valdosta is now facing criminal charges in Lowndes County and deputies there say he’s being investigated in several other South Georgia counties as well.

Jerry Maxwell “Max” Ward, Jr., who operates Quailty Pools & Patio in Valdosta, turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail August 9.

Ward is accused of taking payment from customers for pool installation, but never doing the work or failing to pay sub-contractors for the job, leading to liens on the customers’ property.

Ward faces 14 felony charges of Conversion of Payments for Real Property Improvements.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office investigators say as of August 24, they’ve received complaints from 17 people who hired Ward for in-ground pool installation.

An online listing for Quality Pools & Patio shows it located on Bemiss Rd. in Valdosta, but says the business is permanently closed.

WCTV called the number listed and got an answering service. We left a message for Mr. Ward and we are waiting to hear back.

The company’s website appears to no longer work.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

