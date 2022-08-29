Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon.

Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home. She was arrested in September 2017.

Prosecutors said Monday she was taking government checks from seven disabled or elderly adults, who were found in her home on South Jackson Street and Flintside Drive.

Police say neighbors alerted them to the home because men were coming to their homes begging for food. Prosecutors said they found seven adults in the unsanitary home with little food. The home had no air conditioning or heat.

Jury selection started Monday in Dougherty County Superior Court.

If convicted, Oliver could be facing 10 to 20 years in prison for each count.

