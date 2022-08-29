Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts

File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The trial for a woman charged with abusing and ripping off elderly and disabled people through an unlicensed personal care home in South Albany started Monday afternoon.

Michelle Oliver, 43, was charged with racketeering, 61 counts of exploitation or neglect of a disabled person and one count of operating an unlicensed personal care home. She was arrested in September 2017.

Prosecutors said Monday she was taking government checks from seven disabled or elderly adults, who were found in her home on South Jackson Street and Flintside Drive. 

Police say neighbors alerted them to the home because men were coming to their homes begging for food. Prosecutors said they found seven adults in the unsanitary home with little food. The home had no air conditioning or heat.

Jury selection started Monday in Dougherty County Superior Court. 

If convicted, Oliver could be facing 10 to 20 years in prison for each count.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Schmit is faces charges including felony murder and arson.
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
Snook and his father perform at the community event
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

Latest News

The seminar was held at Morningside Baptist.
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis