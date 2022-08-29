Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Poverty among the elderly is more common than you think. That’s why Sumter County leaders worked to secure a grant that helps people over 50 get trained for new jobs.

More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed for some modern jobs.

This grant program allows employers to train the older workforce by providing additional training that will help to increase their hourly wages.

The program includes coaching, workshops and resources that can help people compete in today’s fast-changing workplace.

The Sumter County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Association of Women's Business Center's to provide grants to employees ages 50 and older. (WALB)

“They were set out to make sure that the historically underserved in the historically excluded population, which are often women and minority business owners and veteran business owners get the support and the resources they need to be successful and to thrive,” said Amber Batchelor, Sumter County Chamber of Commerce CEO and president.

It’s a three-year program and they hope to have over 100 employers apply for this grant. Applications will be accepted up until November.

