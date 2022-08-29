Ask the Expert
Scattered storms through the week

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - East coast sea-breeze kicking off the work-week on an active note. It’s been variably cloudy with areas of rain and thunderstorms pushing west. Watch for slow moving clusters of storms which will produced heavy rain possibly leading to flash flooding. The activity gradually ends through the evening.

Almost a carbon copy Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Isolated flash flooding remains possible. Temperatures hold near average with highs low 90s and lows low 70s.

Wetter weather takes over late week as a cold front slides south and stalls along the Gulf coast. Chances of rain and slightly lower highs mid-upper 80s extend through the holiday weekend. Late summer weather continues next week with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs remain in the 80s and lows low 70s.

In the tropics, there’re several areas of disturbed weather. The main one is in the central Atlantic Invest 91L. Gradual development is expected over the next several days to a tropical depression. Forecast models are suggesting a west-northwest track staying away from the Leeward Islands. An eventual turn toward the northeast would keep it away from the lower 48. Still days to go so check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

