Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are almost 12,000 children in foster care in the state of Georgia and not enough homes for all of them.

WALB News 10 Investigates reported in July that many foster kids are staying temporarily in hotels. Now, the crisis is so bad in Lowndes County, that children in foster care there, may have to be moved to other regions.

Currently there are 233 children in foster care and only 24 available homes for them.

The ongoing shortage of foster homes could mean children in Lowndes County can be displaced. Camp Rock of Georgia Foster Agency and Perimeter Road Baptist Church are making a plea to the public so these children will not be ripped away from their community.

“So many children are coming into care, and we just don’t have the homes to take care of them. They don’t have placements for them. They are put in hotels and the case workers stay with them in the hotels and that’s just not a good setting for them. Those children that come out of traumatic situations.” said Denise Buchanan, executive director of Camp Rock GA.

Brian Anderson, pastor of Inner Perimeter Baptist Church, acknowledges the great need to help these children and encourages others to do the same.

“Really, the church is responsible for coming alongside and bringing these children in whether it be through respite care or foster care ministry that can lead to adoption,” he said. “James 1:27 A pure and undefiled religion is to care for the widow and the orphans. This is pleasing to God the Father. And so, as Christians this is something that should be heavy on our hearts. So, we’re doing our very best to learn how we can best care for those in our communities.”

Jasmine Grewal, 25-year-old Military member, said she will use options other than fostering and adopting to help.

“Fostering and adopting right now doesn’t seem like the most realistic thing, but being able to come alongside and partner with families that I love and adore within the church or in my community would be a great way to not only help the families but I think coming alongside these children and young adults to be able to mentor them and maybe show them a life different from what they’re used to,” she said.

