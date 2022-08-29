Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dunkin’ to give teachers free coffee Sept. 1

Dunkin' Teachers
Dunkin' Teachers(Dunkin')
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Start off the new school year right with some free coffee! Dunkin’ locations across Georgia will treat teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee Sept. 1.

No further purchase is necessary to take advantage of the deal. Whether you come in for a coffee or grab a quick bite for lunch, Dunkin’s got Georgia teachers covered. There are Dunkin locations scattered throughout metro Atlanta, so a participating location shouldn’t be hard to find.

Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Katie Gaston said, “we’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

The offer excludes cold brews.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

Latest News

The seminar was held at Morningside Baptist.
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
Storm is just one of many animals waiting for a furever home.
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end
The Albany organization is hoping to bring the community together through health awareness.
Albany nonprofit kicks off Sickle cell Awareness Month
Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but...
Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches
The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country....
School safety key focus of Ga. police chiefs meeting