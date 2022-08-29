Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning.

The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills.

Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We raised the millage rate, we had to. It had to happen. We knew that we were gonna have to do that years ago. We were told that this was going to have to happen, and we all received the information,” said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman.

Commissioners said the increase will depend on the value of the home. Properties worth $100,000 or more, will see increases within the year.

At Monday’s meeting, four residents voiced their concerns about the increase.

