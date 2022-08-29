Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty Co. Commission approves millage rate increase

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Commission approved the millage rate increase Monday morning.

The commission proposed a 3.549 increase to the millage rate, meaning that the new millage rate will sit at about 19.069 mills.

Commissioners said it wasn’t an easy decision.

“We raised the millage rate, we had to. It had to happen. We knew that we were gonna have to do that years ago. We were told that this was going to have to happen, and we all received the information,” said Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman.

Commissioners said the increase will depend on the value of the home. Properties worth $100,000 or more, will see increases within the year.

At Monday’s meeting, four residents voiced their concerns about the increase.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Schmit is faces charges including felony murder and arson.
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
Snook and his father perform at the community event
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

Latest News

Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock beat Kelly Loeffler in a runoff last year. He is facing a...
Warnock campaigns in the Good Life City
More people over 50 are looking for a job. But many lack the training needed for some modern...
Sumter Co. taking part in grant program to help older workforce
WALB
Warnock campaigns in the Good Life City