Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Have you ever wondered what you would do in an active shooter situation?

People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for those incidents. Incidents are rising continuously in this country but there are steps that you can learn to help you respond in an active shooter incident.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, held a seminar at Morningside Baptist on how to identify and prevent mass shootings.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joseph Duke prepares Valdosta residents on what to do if there is an active shooter incident. (SOURCE: WALB)

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Joseph Duke said it takes public effort to help reduce these incidents.

“One of the major focuses is let’s get a plan before something occurs, and how we’re going to respond to it. But let’s not be quiet about it. Let’s make sure that we’re identifying individuals that may need help or treatment and try to prevent some of these tragedies from occurring. and if a tragedy does occur, we want to make sure that the public is educated on what their responses should be and what they can do to help increase their own survivability,” Duke said.

Recent FBI data reports an increase of over 50% in mass shootings throughout the United States. With these numbers, people who attended the seminar said mass shootings are happening too frequently, and these trainings are needed.

Michelle Klein, who lives in Valdosta, said these trainings are beneficial for the public and for anyone. (SOURCE: WALB)

“You can’t just pretend like it doesn’t happen. The world that I grew up in is different from now. We can’t just pretend to be aloof to these situations. I would 100% tell my children what to do, any situation, where we go, active shooter and life in general,” Amber Daniels, a mother of two, said.

Morningside Baptist Usher and Security Kevin Hart said to always watch your surroundings.

“Try not to be a hero per se but still, do what you can,” he said.

Amber Daniels said people can't act like shootings aren't happening, and they need to be prepared. (SOURCE: WALB)

Valdosta Resident Michelle Klein said the training is needed.

“It’s very beneficial for the public, for anyone young and old. We need to know how to react because these instances are becoming a lot more prevalent in our culture,” Klein said.

These incidents can happen at any place during any given time, so training organizers said it’s imperative that if you find yourself in an active shooter situation, you are able to exit quickly and safely.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.