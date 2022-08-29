Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

26 alleged gang members accused of targeting Atlanta celebrities and others

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced indictments against several alleged members of the Drug Rich Gang
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on...
FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022.(AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Monday the arrest and indictment of 26 people she alleges were part of a criminal gang that carried out several home invasions at the homes of Atlanta celebrities.

The indictment alleges members of the Drug Rich Gang — a hybrid gang based in DeKalb County consisting of members of the Blood, Crips and Gangster Disciples — were responsible for at least 16 different violent incidents at celebrity and non-celebrity homes across Union City, Atlanta and Sandy Springs.

Among the celebrities targetted were “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Marlo Hampton, Atlanta United Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, Falcon’s Wide Receiver Calvin Ridley and pop music icon Mariah Carey.

RELATED: Celebrities among those targeted in home invasion spree across metro Atlanta

Willis echoed a warning from the Sandy Springs Police Department following the mid-August break-in at Mariah Carey’s residence.

“What they did do was target people who show their wealth on social media,” the District Attorney said. “This indictment also covers individuals who were not as famous, but also had their wealth on social media.”

Some of the reported crimes tied to the home invasions also included kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and more.

“As we know crime and criminals have no boundaries and they found their way into my country -- Fulton County. I have a message today: If you thought Fulton was a good county to bring your crime to, to bring your violence to, you are wrong and you are going to suffer the consequences.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Schmit is faces charges including felony murder and arson.
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
Snook and his father perform at the community event
Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

Latest News

WALB
Tifton's iconic 'Pink Motel' getting restorations, under new ownership
File Photo: Michelle Oliver, 43, during her first appearance in September 2017.
Trial for woman in Albany elderly exploitation case starts
The seminar was held at Morningside Baptist.
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident