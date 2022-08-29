Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

2 killed in Ore. grocery store shooting; suspect believed dead

Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to...
Police say two people were fatally shot in an Oregon grocery store. A third person, believed to be the shooter, was found dead on scene.(Source: Gray News)
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Oregon responded to reports of an active shooter Sunday night in the area of The Forum Shopping Center in the city of Bend.

Police responded to the scene about 7 p.m., KPTV reports.

The shooter is believed to have entered near the shopping center parking lot and fired shots into Big Lots. Then, the shooter entered the west entrance of Safeway.

After shooting one person at the grocery store entrance, the shooter moved deeper into the store, where they shot and killed a second person.

Medics transported the first person who was shot to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

Police found an additional person they believe to be the shooter dead in the store.

Initial reports indicate that police did not fire any shots at the scene.

This is an active investigation. Police will continue to release information.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Schmit is faces charges including felony murder and arson.
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game.
New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game

Latest News

FILE - A statue of the MTV Moon Person appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards...
Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Storm is just one of many animals waiting for a furever home.
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end
An Arlington resident registering to vote
Activist group promotes more access to healthcare in Arlington