Valdosta active shooter training aims to educate community

By Ashanti Isaac
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - People are becoming more aware and are preparing themselves for active shooting incidents as they are rising continuously nationwide.

There are steps that anyone can learn to help respond to an active shooter incident.

The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events or CRASE held a seminar at Morningside Baptist Saturday on how to identify and prevent mass shootings.

Lt. Joseph Duke, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office training coordinator, said that it takes public effort to help reduce these incidents.

LT. Joseph Duke prepares Valdosta residents on what to do if there is an active shooter incident.
One of the major focuses is let’s get a plan before something occurs, and how we’re going to respond to it. But let’s not be quiet about it,” he said. “Let’s make sure that we’re identifying individuals that may need help or treatment and try to prevent some of these tragedies from occurring and if a tragedy does occur, we want to make sure that the public is educated on what their responses should be and what they can do to help increase their own survivability.”

Recent FBI Data reports an increase of over 50% in mass shootings throughout the country.

With these numbers, residents who attended the training said mass shootings are happening too frequently, which is why the training is needed.

“You can’t just pretend like it doesn’t happen. The world that I grew up in is different from now. We can’t just pretend to be aloof to these situations. I would 100% tell my children what to do in any situation, where we go, active shooter and life in general,” said Amber Daniles,Valdosta resident and mom of two.

Member at Morningside Baptist, Amber Daniels says we can't act like shootings aren't happening,...
Kevin Hart, Church Usher and Security at Morningside Baptist said it’s important to follow instructions in an emergency.

“Watch your surroundings, try not to be a hero per se but still, do what you can,” he said.

Usher and Security Kevin Hart encourages people to always be aware of your surroundings.
Michelle Klein, another Valdosta resident, said her safety is her main priority, especially in today’s society.

I definitely think this training is needed. It’s very beneficial for the public, for anyone young and old. We need to know how to react because these instances are becoming a lot more prevalent in our culture,” she said.

Resident Michelle Klein says these trainings are beneficial for the public for anyone young or...
These incidents can happen at any place during any given time, so it’s imperative that in an active shooter situation, everyone knows how to exit quickly and safely.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

