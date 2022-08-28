Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many pet shelters across south Georgia are at or near capacity. The Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society has been offering free adoptions all month to find homes for pets.

The shelter isn’t quite cleared yet but just Saturday there were 25 adoptions that took place. This bumps the overall total of adoptions throughout the month of August to over 140, but there are still some furry friends that need your help.

Right now, there are 105 cats and dogs on the property.

While a record number of adoptions has happened this month, there are still several homeless animals coming into the shelter. (WALB)

“The work never stops. So even if we can get 140 animals out in a month’s time, we’re probably going to have just that many come in within the next months’ time. So it’s a constant need for support for donations and for people to adopt,” Chandler Giddes, Thomasville Thomas County Humane Society executive director, said.

The month of August has been a dream come true for some homeless pets.

Remember Sugar Plum, the bulldog mix that had been at the shelter for over 400 days? She finally found her new family.

This is something Giddes is hoping to accomplish with all long-term residents.

“In the shelter environment, while we do everything to make them comfortable, it’s really not an ideal situation or environment for them to live in,” he said. “These are good animals. They’re sweet, they’ve been sterilized, they’re medically sound, they’re behaviorally sound and we know that if we continue to market them and continue to promote their success that eventually, a family will come in.”

A lot of feral cat communities can be found throughout Thomas County. (WALB)

Once August is over, the adoption fee at the shelter will go back to around $100 depending on if you’re looking to adopt a dog or cat.

If anyone is skeptical about adopting a furry friend, Giddes said there’s always an option to foster an animal. That would also be a big help to the shelter.

Adoption isn't the only answer to helping out a pet in need. (WALB)

“Fostering is critically important. Currently, we have about 45 animals in foster care. So that’s a great resource for us. It’s a great way to volunteer and get involved,” he said.

This won’t be the last time the Clear the Shelter event will be hosted but it’s best to take advantage now while there’s still time.

