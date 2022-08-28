Ask the Expert
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI).

Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, around 5:30 a.m., the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation.

Preliminary information indicates a relative of Stokes made a 911 call to operators in Worth County at approximately 4:00 a.m., saying Stokes was involved in a shooting in Baxley.

Officers went to a home in Baxley and found Harris,26, and Oneida Hawkins,45, both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Harris was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hawkins was taken to Memorial Hospital in Savannah for treatment.

Stokes was apprehended in Warwick by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail.

The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Harris.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baxley Police Department at (912) 367-8305 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103. 

