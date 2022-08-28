Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service

By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal.

Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday at her home in Demorest. She was 80 years old.

Deal was born Emilie Sandra Dunagan in Gainesville, Georgia, on Feb. 1, 1942.

She attended Georgia College and State University at Milledgeville, earning a bachelor’s in elementary education in 1963 and a master’s in elementary education in 1968.

She married Nathan Deal in 1966. Nathan Deal was sworn in as governor of Georgia on January 10, 2011, and was sworn in for his second term on January 12, 2015.

In tributes during the Celebration of Life memorial, friends and colleagues remembered a woman who was selfless and exceptionally generous with her time.

As first lady, Deal earned a reputation as a tireless advocate of children’s literacy, having read to more than 250,000 students at more than 1,000 schools in all 159 of Georgia’s counties.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights by night
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Schmit is faces charges including felony murder and arson.
Update: 1 charged in Coffee Co. homicide and arson
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death

Latest News

The seminar was held at Morningside Baptist.
Active shooter seminar held in Valdosta
Jerry Maxwell Ward
Valdosta pool builder accused of defrauding customers
Moultrie police responded to Cocomo Inn and Suites on 1st Avenue about a wanted suspect. Police...
Moultrie officer injured in Sunday shooting incident
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
Storm is just one of many animals waiting for a furever home.
Thomasville Humane Society adoption-free month coming to an end