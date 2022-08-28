First Alert Forecast: Rain sticks around for another work week in SWGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in place across southwest Georgia this Sunday evening. These storms will be fairly slow-moving with primary threats being the typical lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall. For tonight, we should have rain chances drop and mostly clear skies take over. Low temperatures will fall into the low 70s. A fairly similar pattern will be in place for Monday with slightly better coverage for showers and thunderstorms. This could help repress highs into the upper 80s if the rain arrives early enough, but most will be in the 90s and the low 70s. We could be seeing an opportunity for patchy fog Monday night going into Tuesday as there is dry air aloft and a fairly saturated surface will help aid in fog development.

Monday's Forecast features a bit of rain in the forecast. (WALB)

Tuesday features a little more dry air for Southwest Georgia, so this is going to allow rain chances to fall during the mid-week. The only bad thing about this is that a greater chance for a strong wind gust when storms do develop. We’re going to be seeing temperatures going back to their seasonable range, which is typically the low 90s for this time of year. Later during the week, a weakening cold front starts approaching by Wednesday to increase rain chances into the next weekend. Another feature that could aid in the build of rain chances will be a tropical disturbance that is developing in the Caribbean near Central America for now and this could further increase precipitation chances later into the week. Temperatures will drop slightly below average thanks to this chance for increased rain and also the development of more clouds in the forecast.

Rain chances sticking around through the late week (WALB)

Tropical Update: There are currently 4 disturbances in the Atlantic at this time. Only one of them in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of development over the next 5 days. Invest 91-L: 2 Days out: 40% chance of development; 5 Days out: 70% chance of development. The other 3 systems all keep a 20% chance of development and will have little impact on South Georgia weather for now. However, Disturbance 4 out in the Caribbean could impact our weather into the next weekend.

Tropical Development Chances as of Sunday 082822 (WALB)

