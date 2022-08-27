Hip hop gospel music brings Dawson together

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A community event in Dawson Saturday afternoon hit a different kind of note.

Performers from south Georgia said they can positively impact the community through their gospel music.

Kelvin Hill, Minister of Music, goes by Hilltop.

Hill combines preaching with his musical talent and said these events are a great way to meet people and get rid of negativity.

“That’s what the world is lacking. Loving each other and having compassion for each other and lending a helping hand,” Hill said.

Hill invited singers he’s met to perform their music in order to promote the unity they want to see.

“We are all doing it for God, so we just link up on occasion (and do) Features on songs and stuff like that, ” Jarriel Early, an event performer, said.

Being able to make music is a blessing for Early because of what his life once was.

“Being shot at, drive-by, gang banging, selling drugs and all that. My grandma kept on preaching to me and one day she got through. Then I gave my life to Jesus,” Early said.

Through his performance with his son, he hopes he can be an example of someone who changed for the better.

“We are trying to bring the truth, hopefully, it changes their mindset,” Timothy Gabriel, another performer, said.

Through his decade-long music career, he has been able to touch the youth and turn around their lives.

“I remember doing a tour to a lot of the youth detention centers. At the end of the tour, 100 kids gave their life to the Lord. That lets you know that they have a hunger for it if we can give it to them,” Gabriel said.

Tia Engram, another gospel singer, is from Edison and shares the inspiration of one of her recent songs.

“I have a song entitled ‘Right Back’. It talks about a time in my life on the side of darkness. Every time I turned around, he was pulling me right back over until the light showed me that I love you, I need you, I’m there for you,” Engram said.

Chyna Dela Cruz, an Atlanta gospel singer, debuted one of her new songs.

“‘Read Love’ talks about when Jesus said in John 19:30 “it is finished. It is done”. All of his work is done. You can breathe now,” she said.

The mastermind behind the event, Allison Harvey, said the pandemic is what made her start the event. She didn’t want Dawson to distance themselves from each other too much because of the virus.

“We’re trying to bring the people, the community together as a whole. We have it all here. It’s like a big ol’ mall in one spot,” Harvey said.

She is proud of the growth of the quarterly event.

“It just went from one vendor, and now we have about 30 vendors that came out today,” Harvey said.

The Terrell County Fire Department was in attendance (WALB)

The Terrell County Fire Department was also at the event and got to meet the people of their community and enjoy the music and food.

