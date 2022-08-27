First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saturday evening will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms across southwest Georgia. This is all caused by a disturbance in the atmosphere that is giving energy for storms to develop, but a sea breeze is slowing working northward to add more rain chances. Excessive rainfall rates are impossible this evening, so flooding is possible again. You want to make sure you’re being very careful and not traveling on any flooded roadways. Most of this activity should dissipate around midnight, but some chances for rain remain later into the night. An additional hazard that will be introduced will be fog tonight into the mid-morning on Sunday. Some of this fog could be dense until 9 am. Sunday features a similar set-up from Saturday. What does that mean for us? More chances for showers and thunderstorms. Most of it will be due to daytime heating, but that will not mean that isolated flash flooding threats can be ruled out. Temperatures for the day will only rise into the upper 80s and maybe some low 90s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected through Sunday night.

Now as we push forward into the next week, a tropical airmass will remain in place, so rain chances are not going anywhere. There will be enough forcing from the sea breeze and even daytime heating to kick up a few showers and storms. Rain coverage will be the highest on Monday with highs in the upper 80s mostly, but some low 90s can peak out if the sunshine pierces through the clouds enough Onward past Monday, it looks the same with more showers and thunderstorms likely. Will everybody get wet every day? No, but there is an equal opportunity for rainfall for everyone in Southwest Georgia. The good news remains in those high temperatures. They will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with a lot of low 70s sticking around into the overnights for several days.

