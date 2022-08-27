Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany nonprofit kicks off Sickle cell Awareness Month

The Albany organization is hoping to bring the community together through health awareness.
The Albany organization is hoping to bring the community together through health awareness.(Level Up)
By Lenah Allen
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and while we’re not in September quite yet, one Albany organization is celebrating the awareness month ahead of its time.

The event “Iron Up” was hosted to bring important health information to the Good Life City.

Iron Up is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit to celebrate Sickle Cell Awareness Month.
Iron Up is an annual event hosted by the nonprofit to celebrate Sickle Cell Awareness Month.(Level Up)

Genesic Nonprofit Organization Incorporated hosted the annual event at Robert Cross Park Saturday morning.

Local businesses and organizations partnered with them to bring in the awareness month with some fun.

Albany Tech was even there with their Stem lab to help promote health awareness in the community.

Vallerie Lewis, Genesic Nonprofit Organization Secretary, said that not knowing important health information can impact future generations.

Lewis encourages residents to donate blood to help those impacted by sickle cell.
Lewis encourages residents to donate blood to help those impacted by sickle cell.(Level Up)

“We need to come together and say ‘I want this, I want my life, I want my future family members to have a life’ and contrary to what people believe, sickle cell patients can have children,” she said. “Sickle cell patients can have children without sickle cell amenia. So, you’ve got to empower yourself to know that information in order to give your future generations that opportunity to live in a better situation.”

Lewis also said that donating blood can make a difference in a sickle cell patient’s life.

She encourages the community to get involved in sickle cell awareness month to make a change.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB's Play of the Week
Week 2: Friday night football games final scores, vote for Week 2′s Play of the Week
Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
Adel City Hall was packed with concerned residents at their recent council meeting.
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
Three people are facing charges in connection to an early August homicide in Americus,...
3 arrested in Americus homicide

Latest News

Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but...
Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches
The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country....
School safety key focus of Ga. police chiefs meeting
Sowega Council on Aging Comedy Night raised over $30K to Combat Senior Hunger
SOWEGA Council on Aging raises $30k for senior hunger
Operation Clean Sweep has been working to clean up litter throughout neighborhoods.
Albany Operation Clean Sweep continues in Ward 6