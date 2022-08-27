Ask the Expert
Adel residents upset over utility bill issues

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Adel are angry about their recent utility bills. So much so that over 50 people packed out a recent city council meeting to voice their frustrations.

Several Adel Residents told WALB News 10 that they didn’t have a utility bill for months. And now, the city is proposing a plan they don’t think is fair at all.

The city began a new program where all the utilities are bundled together. Once it started, there were billing issues.

Altheia Paige is trying to work out a plan to resolve the problem.
Altheia Paige is trying to work out a plan to resolve the problem.(Source: WALB)

“We hadn’t got a bill since September of last year,” said Altheia Paige, a concerned resident. “So, it went eight months, and what they were saying was that they could not provide any information because it was lost.”

They say it’s not fair they are now being billed every two weeks. Adding because some utilities have already been disconnected.

“I mean at this point, y’all charging a late fee close to $100 when y’all late 8 months,” said Janice Reddick, another concerned resident. “How y’all late eight months? Give us some credit.”

This concerned resident doesn't understand how they will ever be able to catch up.
This concerned resident doesn't understand how they will ever be able to catch up.(Source: WALB)

They want something done.

“The concerned citizens of Cook County suggest that they take all the bills, everybody’s bills, and add them together,” said Paige. “And if you want to be fair, y’all pay four months from the COVID money, and we be responsible for four months.”

Mayor Buddy Duke said the city only expects people to pay one bill every 30 days. And by this coming March, they plan to have all arrears and current bills sent out.

“Please be patient because we want to work with every one of you,” said the Mayor. “Every one of you, we want to make sure that you’re satisfied and don’t leave mad. We want to work with you to get this thing worked out.”

Some residents tell me they don’t see how they will be able to catch up on 2-3 bills on a fixed income.

