Week 2: Here’s the high school football set to hit the gridiron tonight
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”
The Rose City Rivalry dates back to 1962.
Game of the Week
- Thomas County Central @ Thomasville
GHSA
- Stockbridge @ Colquitt
- Gadsden County @ Lowndes
- Cook @ Valdosta
- Hapeville @ Lee County
- Tift County @ Dutchtown
- Coffee @ Bainbridge
- Monroe @ Cairo
- Westover @ Sumter County
- Crisp County @ Westlake
- Randolph-Clay @ Dougherty
- Berrien @ Atkinson
- Turner County @ Fitzgerald
- Worth County @ Mitchell County
- Baconton @ Pataula
- Early County @ Seminole County
- Central Tal @ Miller County
- RF Munroe @ Terrell County
- Charlton County @ Yulee High School
- Clinch County @ Macon County
- Lanier County @ Telfair County
- Dooly County @ Irwin County
- BCHS Cochran @ Wilcox County
- Brooks County @ Wayne County
- Pelham @ Chattahoochee County
GIAA
- Wewahitchka @ Brookwood
- Maclay (FL) @ Deerfield-Windsor
- PA (Monticello) @ Terrell Academy
- FA (St. Simons Island) @ Tiftarea Academy
- St. Andrew’s @ Valwood
- CFCA @ Southwest Georgia Academy
- RCHS @ Georgia Christian
- Marion County @ Southland Academy
- Baker County @ Sherwood Christian Academy (7:30 PM)
- Crisp Academy @ CA (7:30 PM)
