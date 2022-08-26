Week 2: Here’s the high school football set to hit the gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A longstanding rivalry is in full bloom once again for the City of Roses. The Thomas County Central Yellow Jacket is set to take on the Thomasville Bulldogs in the Locker Room Report’s “Game of the Week.”

The Rose City Rivalry dates back to 1962.

Game of the Week

Thomas County Central @ Thomasville

GHSA

Stockbridge @ Colquitt

Gadsden County @ Lowndes

Cook @ Valdosta

Hapeville @ Lee County

Tift County @ Dutchtown

Coffee @ Bainbridge

Monroe @ Cairo

Westover @ Sumter County

Crisp County @ Westlake

Randolph-Clay @ Dougherty

Berrien @ Atkinson

Turner County @ Fitzgerald

Worth County @ Mitchell County

Baconton @ Pataula

Early County @ Seminole County

Central Tal @ Miller County

RF Munroe @ Terrell County

Charlton County @ Yulee High School

Clinch County @ Macon County

Lanier County @ Telfair County

Dooly County @ Irwin County

BCHS Cochran @ Wilcox County

Brooks County @ Wayne County

Pelham @ Chattahoochee County

GIAA

Wewahitchka @ Brookwood

Maclay (FL) @ Deerfield-Windsor

PA (Monticello) @ Terrell Academy

FA (St. Simons Island) @ Tiftarea Academy

St. Andrew’s @ Valwood

CFCA @ Southwest Georgia Academy

RCHS @ Georgia Christian

Marion County @ Southland Academy

Baker County @ Sherwood Christian Academy (7:30 PM)

Crisp Academy @ CA (7:30 PM)

