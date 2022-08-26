Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County

By Morgan Jackson
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
The future of the Albany Mall may still be up in the air, but city leaders said a few...
Renovations possible for Albany Mall
Amanda Wolfe, Noah Palmer and Dylan Wolfe’s mom, said in a situation like this, no one wins.
‘It took me four years, but I forgave her’: Mother speaks out after woman convicted in son’s death dies in jail

Latest News

Charlie Pace of Colquitt County is the Week 1 Player of the Week.
Player of the Week: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County
Dougherty High running back Jacob Stallworth leaps over defender for the touchdown.
Week 1 Play of the Week: Dougherty High’s Jacob Stallworth Leaps Over Defender For The Touchdown
Jacob Stallworth Leaps For The Touchdown
Play of the Week: Dougherty High’s Jacob Stallworth Leaps Over Defender For The Touchdown
Head Coach Mike Coe with running backs Fred Brown and Antwain McDuffie
Team of the Week: Coffee High Trojans