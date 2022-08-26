Three Minutes with Morgan: Charlie Pace of Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - In this video you can find out more about our week 1 Player of the Week: Charlie Pace. In the Packer’s win over Deerfield Beach, Pace rushed for 185 yards and had two touchdowns to help his team get the 37-0 win over the Bucks. Our very own Morgan Jackson talks with Pace about his adjustment to a new head coach, playing with his brother, how he decided on Georgia State and more!

