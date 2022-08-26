SOWEGA Council on Aging raises $30k for senior hunger

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sowega Council on Aging raised over $30,000 at their Comedy Night to combat senior hunger in Southwest Georgia.

The annual event was held on Aug. 25. it’s one of Sowega’s highlight fundraising events.

All proceeds benefit the Home Delivered Meals program that serves over 150,000 hot, nutritious meals to food insecure seniors across fourteen counties.

Ty Barnett of America’s Got Talent, Last Comic Standing, The Tonight Show and Comedy Central Presents was there to provide entertainment.

Barnett also met with thirty students from the Boys & Girls Club of Albany to share his message of success.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Home Delivered Meals program can click here.

