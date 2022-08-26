South Georgia Tech officials talk loan forgiveness

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Following the loan forgiveness announcement this week, South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) officials said it’s important to consider other options besides taking out loans for further education.

There are other forms of getting an education from either a traditional four-year school or even a technical school.

SGTC prides itself on not offering loans — that’s because most students who qualify for federal Pell Grants have most of their expenses covered.

“I’ll just use one of our instructors who started here in that very situation as an example. She was on welfare and came here. Long story short, completed her Aviation Maintenance, went to work at Robins Air Force Base, got about six or seven years of experience and came back as an instructor,” said John Watford President of South Georgia Technical College.

Watford said this is the college’s new focus.

“Our mission is workforce development, and we are conscious about not saddling students with debt,” Watford said.

