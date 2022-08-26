Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

School safety key focus of Ga. police chiefs meeting

The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country....
The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country. It was a major topic for every police chief from the Region 1 Georgia Association on Thursday.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Law enforcement agencies around southwest Georgia are focused on improving security at area schools. That was the focus of a police chief summit.

The actions by police in Uvalde are serving as a learning tool for agencies across the country. It was a major topic for every police chief from the Region 1 Georgia Association on Thursday.

Chief Chris Elrod said school safety prompted this meeting.

Elrod has been policing for 29 years. He said he hears more about school shootings now than ever before. The National Center for Education Statistics shows there were 93 school shootings during the last school year, increasing from 11 shootings a decade ago.

“A lot of what we talked about today is things they did right, things they did wrong and not as a why did you do that kind of thing but more of, hey let’s learn from it, let’s see what they did, let’s make us better, and learn from it,” he said.

From Thursday’s training, police are looking to invest in holistic shields for all Region 1 officers. Along with school safety, law enforcement says gang-related issues are keeping them busy.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson, left, reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on...
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades
Parks was last heard from on Aug. 22.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

Latest News

New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game.
New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game
Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but...
Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches
WALB
Phoebe introduces new technology to help nursing workload
WALB
Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches
Lewis Harrison is a 96-year-old Army veteran who lives in Edison. He served his country for...
Heroes Among Us: Lewis Harrison