Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Scattered storms over the weekend

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just a tad nicer with some sun Friday afternoon. Otherwise a sun/cloud mix with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA.

More rain and storms through the evening with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. You want to prepare for delays during the first half of area football games tonight. Storms won’t impact all games, but carry the rain gear just in case.

Same old weather pattern keeps clouds and chances of rain around for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Despite mostly cloudy skies highs rise into the mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s. The slightly warmer readings continue next week with scattered showers and storms likely each day.

In the tropics, NHC is watching two areas of disturbed weather moving west in the eastern Atlantic. Odds are low 20-30% for tropical development over the next 5 days. However conditions are favorable for slow development.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal, left, and his wife Sandra, right.
Former Ga. first lady passes away
At 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of West Whitney Avenue to serve an arrest...
Police: Man connected to Albany double homicide involved in self-inflicted shooting
A Dougherty county woman is in jail after throwing her baby to the ground, according to the...
Dougherty Co. mother charged with throwing baby to the ground
Parks was last heard from on Aug. 22.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
Wednesday marks retirement day as Dana Simpson, left, reflected on A Touch Of Class’ impact on...
Camilla hairdresser retiring after almost five decades

Latest News

Weekend rain and storms
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday August 26
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain and storms ahead