Scattered storms over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Just a tad nicer with some sun Friday afternoon. Otherwise a sun/cloud mix with scattered showers and thunderstorms across SGA.

More rain and storms through the evening with periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lots of lightning. You want to prepare for delays during the first half of area football games tonight. Storms won’t impact all games, but carry the rain gear just in case.

Same old weather pattern keeps clouds and chances of rain around for the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

Despite mostly cloudy skies highs rise into the mid-upper 80s around 90 while lows hold in the low 70s. The slightly warmer readings continue next week with scattered showers and storms likely each day.

In the tropics, NHC is watching two areas of disturbed weather moving west in the eastern Atlantic. Odds are low 20-30% for tropical development over the next 5 days. However conditions are favorable for slow development.

