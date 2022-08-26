Restoration of historic Alapaha depot getting finishing touches

ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - The restoration of a Berrien County landmark that stood for well over a century is getting its finishing touches.

Over the years, several people in Alapaha talked about restoration work for the depot, but funding was an issue. With the help of donations and community support, city leaders were able to bring such a pivotal landmark in town back to life.

This project grabbed the attention of six southwest Georgia Home Depot stores. Several of their workers joined forces on Friday, volunteering their time painting the inside of the gazebo.

Barbara Harper is an 82-year-old volunteer. She said she’s excited to see the work that’s been done come to fruition.

“Oh, I just love it. I just enjoy it and it just means a lot to me because we live here, so you see it from the very beginning to the end and it just means a lot,” Harper said.

Scott Bass, a Home Depot volunteer, said he and his wife got married at the depot over 20 years ago.

“This has a special place to me because 20 years ago, my wife and I were married and we had our rehearsal dinner right here. Coming by and seeing caution tape wrapped around the rails because the building was just about to fall and be dilapidated, it just hit home to me like, ‘hey I have to step in and do something,” Bass said.

When the project is finished, it’ll be an event space and a place of fellowship for everyone in the community and is planned to be fully operational by October.

