Phoebe introduces new technology to help nursing workload

They say it not only helps with recruiting but also, retaining staff.
By Molly Godley
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is using a new position and technology to take on some of the workloads of nurses.

This comes as hospitals in the U.S. are seeing many leave the field. Phoebe’s been piloting the position for the past four months, and they said it’s helping Phoebe’s turnover rate.

Right Now, phoebe needs around 300 nurses, and with this new virtual remote nurse, officials said it not only helps with recruiting but also retaining staff.

Evelyn Olenick, the senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Phoebe main, said in the past few years they’ve seen more and more nurses leave the field.

Evelyn Olenick is the Senior VP and Chief Of Nursing At Phoebe Main.
“What is the problem? Why are nurses leaving the bedside? And again, when you look at the number of factors with the complexity of care, the burnout and balance of work life—they’re moving to positions away from the bedside in hospitals,” she said. “When you have staff shortages, it just increases the stress and the feeling of overload for that nurse at the bedside.”

This virtual remote nurse is just one solution.

The virtual remote nurse has its own office and communicates with patients through an Ipad. It Helps with documentation, answering patients’ questions giving discharge instructions, and many other tasks.

In this pilot, they’ve had one virtual remote nurse in one department.

They’re only piloting the position in one department, they plan to add another in September.
″Nurses that have worked in that nursing unit now only want to stay on that unit. We’ve seen a decrease in nursing turnover. We’ve actually been able to hire more permanent nurses.” said Olenick.

She said because of the pilot position, they’ve had one travel nurse stay.

“It’s a win-win all around and that’s why I’m totally sold on using innovative technology as another layer to combat the nursing workforce challenges,” said Olenick.

Right now, Phoebe is only piloting the position in one department. they plan to add another in September and eventually have a virtual nurse in all seven departments.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

