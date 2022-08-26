New safety rules in place for Lee Co. football game

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - New safety guidelines will be in place at Friday’s Lee County High football game.

This comes after fighting incidents at a scrimmage game.

Some guidelines include:

All bags brought into games needs to be clear plastic, vinyl or an EVA-type of bag

K-8 students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to enter

There will be no loitering in open areas at games

“We are hopeful that these changes will ensure a safe and orderly environment for future Trojan field Eevents,” said Hank Wright, Lee County High athletic director.

School leaders said inappropriate behavior at games could result in being kicked out and possibly banned from future games.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.